Sheriff orders entire Rock a no wake zone

ROCKFORD — Sheriff Gary Caruana announced Thursday that the entire span of the Rock River in Winnebago County is now a no wake zone, until further notice.

Caruana’s office said in a statement that the decision was made due to high river levels following recent heavy rains. The sheriff’s department says it will have an ongoing patrol presence on the river during this time.

For updated river conditions or more information, call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6300 or the Rock River information line at 815-319-6444. R.

–Staff report