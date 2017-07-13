Tour de North End returns, July 22

The Seventh Annual Tour de North End returns next Saturday, July 22. Registration for this year’s Tour is just $12 in advance or $15 the day of. Entrants will meet at The Olympic Tavern, 2327 N. Main St., beginning at 11 a.m. the day of the event before heading to a dozen other North End businesses to collect their passport stamps. The more stamps riders collect, the more chances they have to win prizes.

This year, $2 for every entry will go toward a Rockford-area cycling charity or cause. Last year, CatEye Lights and Kegel’s Bicycle Store we were able to donate 100 bicycle lights to Carpenters Place, a homeless assistance program in Rockford.

The Tour is a rain or shine event. Riders are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a bike lock and water bottle. All riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet for the event. Bike safety and how-to demos will be held throughout the day. Cyclists are invited to return to the Olympic at 5 p.m. for a concert by The Nice Lords.

For more information visit tourdenorthend.com or email Zak Rotello: zak@theolympictavern.com. R.

