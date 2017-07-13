Voices of the Community 

Tour de North End returns, July 22

Editorial Staff

The Seventh Annual Tour de North End returns next Saturday, July 22. Registration for this year’s Tour is just $12 in advance or $15 the day of. Entrants will meet at The Olympic Tavern, 2327 N. Main St., beginning at 11 a.m. the day of the event before heading to a dozen other North End businesses to collect their passport stamps. The more stamps riders collect, the more chances they have to win prizes.

This year, $2 for every entry will go toward a Rockford-area cycling charity or cause. Last year, CatEye Lights and Kegel’s Bicycle Store we were able to donate 100 bicycle lights to Carpenters Place, a homeless assistance program in Rockford.

The Tour is a rain or shine event. Riders are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a bike lock and water bottle. All riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet for the event. Bike safety and how-to demos will be held throughout the day. Cyclists are invited to return to the Olympic at 5 p.m. for a concert by The Nice Lords.

For more information visit tourdenorthend.com or email Zak Rotello: zak@theolympictavern.com. R.

