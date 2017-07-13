Vintage Market comes to downtown Saturday

Friday’s City Market isn’t the only event filling the pavilion at the corner of State and Water Streets this weekend. Saturday, the Rockford Vintage Market returns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring vendors with vintage, re-purposed and antique goods.

Music at Friday’s market includes Three Good Men on the main stage with Kristin Scholz on the Water Street acoustic stage. Jackson Charter School and Northern Illinois Food Bank will be offering free children’s activities, while local artist Kyle McDonald will be at the Rockford Area Arts Council booth with acrylic paintings and mixed media prints.

Guests can also check out Saturday’s North End City Market at the corner of Main and Auburn from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring local produce and artisan goods.

This week’s City Market will be open until 8:30 p.m. Events kick off at 3:30 p.m. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com. R.

