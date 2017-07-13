VIOLENT CRIME. The 21st looks at gun crime in Rockford

Gun violence in Illinois is on the rise and it’s a grim trend we see most summers. NPR Illinois’ The 21st Show has taken a look at what different cities and towns all over the state are doing to address the problem.

In their July 12 episode, they spoke with Grant Schubert, a neighborhood impact manager with the United Way of Rock River Valley; Paul Logli, President and CEO of United Way of Rock River Valley; and Dr. Sandra Martell, public health administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department about gun violence in Rockford.

