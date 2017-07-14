Chicago man convicted in Rockford marijuana-growing case

ROCKFORD — A Chicago man has been convicted in connection with a seven-person Rockford marijuana-growing operation that was uncovered when a warehouse burned.

The Rockford Register Star reports that jurors on Thursday convicted 64-year-old Yousif Y. Pira in federal court. Prosecutors say he bought lights, equipment and supplies for the operation housed at the former Asher Tool warehouse in Rockford. They say he also installed wiring to the lights. The warehouse burned and the operation was uncovered in January 2016.

Pira was found guilty of conspiring to possess, manufacture and distribute at least 1,000 marijuana plants. He’s the sixth person convicted in the case. Two others were sentenced already and each received a decade in prison. Three others are awaiting sentencing and one person remains at large.

–Associated Press