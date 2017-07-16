State agencies get $2M in fed funds for elderly, disabled housing

CHICAGO — Agencies across Illinois are receiving more than $2 million in federal grants to help seniors, people with disabilities and families living in assisted housing to live more independent lives.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

About $1 million will be split between 10 housing authorities to provide counseling and advice to current and prospective tenants about property maintenance, financial matters and other issues. The recipients include housing authorities in Decatur, Carlinville, Chicago and its suburbs.

Another roughly $1 million will go to 22 housing complexes statewide to employ service coordinators for apartment housing designed for elderly people and tenants with disabilities. They will ensure residents are connected with services they need to remain in their homes.

