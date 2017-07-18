Carter found guilty in 2014 killings

ROCKFORD — An Illinois man accused in the 2014 shooting deaths of a woman, her two sons and her boyfriend has been found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion.

The Rockford Register Star reports that 24-year-old Calvin L. Carter III was convicted on a total of 133 counts. He is facing a life sentence.

Investigators say Carter fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-olds Martia Flint, along with 6-year-old Tyrone Smith III and 4-year-old Tobias K. Smith in a Rockford apartment. Also killed was 24-year-old Demontae Rhodes.

The prosecution alleged that text messages from Flint to Carter show that Carter was an abusive boyfriend who was enraged when Flint ended their relationship. The defense argued the case was built on circumstantial evidence.

Carter is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 8.

