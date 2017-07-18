Illinois Bicentennial events include video, beer contests

SPRINGFIELD — The buildup to Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration will include a student video contest and a craft beer competition.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday announced the first activities planned as part of next year’s Illinois Bicentennial celebration.

Rauner says a 100-day countdown to the start of the celebration will begin on Aug. 26.

High school and college students are invited to submit brief videos on an Illinois historical fact, place, person or event. One hundred winners of the video contest will be chosen. One video will be posted online each day during the countdown. Each winner also will receive two tickets to a performance of “Hamilton.”

The craft beer competition will be part of this year’s Illinois State Fair. The winner will brew an official Illinois Bicentennial beer.

For more information visit Illinois200.com.

–Associated Press