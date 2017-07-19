RAMI says congrats to winners, preps for 2017

By Bruce Hammond

Vice-chairman, RAMI Steering Committee

The members of the RAMI (Rockford Area Music Industry) Steering Committee would like to congratulate this year’s award winners, nominees and scholarship recipients.

We would also like to thank the many volunteers, sponsors and attendees who helped make our 26th annual awards program a rousing success.

A list of winners is posted at ramiawards.com and all nominees, sponsors and volunteers will soon be there as well.

As of July 1, the nomination process for awards to be given at next year’s ceremony — scheduled for April 20, 2018 — has begun. As usual, there are a few changes in procedures from previous years, so please read the nomination guidelines at ramiawards.com carefully.

Also, keep in mind that nominations for the various types of awards (Association Ballot, People’s Choice, Recording, Lifetime Achievement, etc.) all involve separate nomination procedures.

We will be holding a RAMI Association meeting Sept. 27 (time and place TBA) that, among other things, will cover some of the ins-and-outs of membership and the voting/nomination process. It will also be an opportunity to submit nomination forms.

Please go to the website to become an Association member, renew your membership or just keep up to date on our schedule.

FYI for current and would-be Association members: If the email listed for your membership is AOL or Comcast, you will probably have trouble receiving our notifications as well as experiencing difficulties in the nomination/voting process. Since neither of those companies is likely to change their set-up, we strongly recommend opening an account with Gmail, Yahoo, etc. It’s free.

Again, thank you to all who help to keep the local music scene alive and kicking. R.