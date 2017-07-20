Halfway mark for 2017 City Market season

The Rockford City Market continues this Friday as its first session vendors celebrate their last week at the market before the new vendors come in next week. Vendors participating in their last week this Friday include: Bushel & Peck; Curran’s Orchard; Laynie Bug’s Bows; Zammuto’s; Purpose Goods; Gustafson Farms; Rucci’s Nuts; and Bella Luna, so make sure to stop by and say hello.

This week’s musical guests are Denny Diamond on the Main Stage and The Shufflers on the Water Street acoustic stage. International Experience and Grace PreSchool will be offering free children’s activities. ArtsPlace Apprentices, members from ArtsPlace, will be at the market selling their handmade art pieces.

Bite Nite at City Market Pavilion, a new “taste” event will be this Saturday, 4-10 p.m. at the City Market Pavilion. Bite Nite will feature taste-sized and regular portion food items for sale from restaurants and vendors from Rockford, Loves Park, and the surrounding areas. Activities for adults and kids will be available as well as live music from The Groove Hotel and The Gary Band. $5 admission at the door, kids 12 and under free, proceeds benefit Rock River Development Partnership, the nonprofit that owns and operates the Rockford City Market.

For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

