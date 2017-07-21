Unemployment, number of jobs increase in Illinois in June

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois unemployment rate increased slightly in June while nonfarm payrolls increased by nearly 9,000 jobs.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported the preliminary data Thursday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Unemployment inched up 0.1 percentage point in June to settle at 4.7 percent.

Employment Security Director Jeff Mays also revised May job-growth numbers up sharply. They were reported at just over 11,000 new jobs rather than 2,400 as earlier reported.

The three industry sectors with the largest gains in June were professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and government. Education and health, construction and financial activities saw the biggest drop.

The national unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent in June. The number of unemployed workers in Illinois increased 1.4 percent in June to 302,000.

–Associated Press