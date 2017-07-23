River closed to boats until further notice

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has closed the Rock River in Winnebago County to all recreational activities, until further notice.

Water levels on the Rock have reached what officials say are dangerous flood levels, prompting the closure. The river is expected to crest at around 12.5 feet on Wednesday, nearly two-and-a-half feet above flood stage.

Moderate flooding is expected north of Rockford, with the main points of concern being the Roscoe and Machesney Park areas. As a result of anticipated flooding, all boat launches in Winnebago County have been closed.

The sheriff’s office says it is also monitoring the Pecatonica and Kishwaukee Rivers over the coming days. The Pecatonica is expected to reach major flood stage in Shirland and further west near Freeport.

Cherry Valley officials announced the Baumann Park complex had been closed until further notice, effective Saturday.

Sandbagging stations have been set up at the Roscoe Public Works Department, 5402 Swanson Road; Machesney Park Mall, 8750 N. 2nd St.; and New Milford Fire Department, 2177 Will James Road.

For up-to-date information on river conditions visit winnebagosheriff.com. For current flood and weather conditions see our AccuWeather forecast.

