Cullerton discourages school-funding veto; seeks discussion

CHICAGO — The Democratic Illinois Senate president wants Gov. Bruce Rauner to forgo his planned veto of education-funding legislation.

John Cullerton of Chicago says in a statement Monday that he’d “like to have a conversation with Gov. Rauner” to find out where the Republican stands on the revised school-funding formula.

The General Assembly adopted the plan to ensure the neediest school districts get money first. But it also requires the state to pay the employer portion of Chicago Public Schools’ teacher pensions.

Rauner says that money is on top of another grant and amounts to a “bailout” to help the strapped school district make up for past pension-payment shortfalls.

The Senate never sent Rauner the legislation. Rauner set a noon deadline Monday for receiving it or he’d call a special session.

