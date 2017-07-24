Flood Warnings along Rock, Kish, Pec

ROCKFORD — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued Flood Warnings along the Rockford region’s main waterways.

The Rock River, closed to boat traffic by Illinois DNR at the weekend, has reached flood stage as of Monday morning. Water levels crossed the 10-feet mark overnight, placing the river in a Flood Warning from the Village of Rockton to the Mississippi River.

The Rock at Latham Park had been under a Flood Warning since the weekend.

Heavy rains continually pounded the Rockford area and places north last week, leading to flood conditions on the region’s waterways. NWS

In addition, the Pecatonica River near Shirland is expected to continue rising through the week, causing moderate flooding. And the Kishwaukee River near Belvidere and Cherry Valley is also causing flood problems for residents along its banks.

The Rock is expected to crest Wednesday or Thursday around 11.6-12.6 feet. At 12 feet, many roadways north of Rockford will be submerged, including in areas of Roscoe and Rockton.

The Flood Warnings remain in place through Sunday evening.

–Staff report