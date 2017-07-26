1st Annual Bite Nite announces winners

The First Annual Bite Nite at City Market Pavilion was held Saturday, July 22. The food festival featured 20 restaurants from Rockford, Loves Park, Roscoe and Rockton. Over 50 food items were for purchase with live music and children’s activities for those in attendance.

Guests voted on their favorites in five categories, and the winners were: Best Appetizer: Eggroll from Wok n Roll by Bamboo; Best Spoonful: Mexican Corn from Lulu’s Roasted Corn; Best Handheld: Prime Spear from The Hoffman House; Best Sweet Bite: Salted Caramel Cheesecake Bite from 808 Cheesecake; and Judges Favorite: Fried Brussel Sprouts from Pig Minds Brewing Co.

Proceeds benefitted the Rock River Development Partnership (RRDP), the non-profit organization that runs events such as the Rockford City Market, the Rockford Vintage Market and the North End City Market. RRDP plans to make Bite Nite an annual event.

–RRDP