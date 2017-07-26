New vendors welcomed to this week’s City Market

This Friday marks the second half of the Rockford City Market season and new vendors will be offering great products like scarves, embroidery art, bow ties, mirai sweet corn, jerky, baked goods and more.

Cooking demos continue this week at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Main stage music comes from Rockford funk and soul band, Too Deep. Post Facto takes to the Water Street acoustic stage.

The Discovery Center will have a free craft for kids at their activity booth and the Rock River Valley Food Pantry will have a “Kids Got Milk” themed booth featuring Daisy, the metal cow, for kids to interact and learn how to milk a cow, as well as coloring pages and activity sheets. Rockford Ravens Rugby Club will be at the gates, teaching about their program as well as recruiting members for their team.

The City Market is open 3:30-8:30 p.m. this week. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

–Staff report