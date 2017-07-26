Swedes hosts August back-to-school drive

On average, parents will spend $674 on school supplies this year according to the National Retail Federation. That’s why SwedishAmerican is teaming up with Rockford Public School District 205 and hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive for area families and children who are less fortunate.

The drive will take place Aug. 1-15. Bins will be located at the following locations: SwedishAmerican Main Entrance – 1401 E. State St.; SwedishAmerican Heart Hospital Entrance – 1344 Charles St.; Camelot Tower – 1415 E. State St.; Renaissance Pavilion – 1340 Charles St.; Ninth Street Center – 209 9th St.; SwedishAmerican Plaza – 2550 Charles St.; SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center – 3535 N. Bell School Road.

“SwedishAmerican’s number one goal is to lessen the pressure on these family’s budgets who simply can’t afford purchasing back-to-school supplies,” says SwedishAmerican Foundation Director Laura Wilkinson. “With the support of our more than 3,000 Associates and the community, we can lighten the load and ultimately help these children start the school year off right, with the supplies they need to help them learn and grow.”

SwedishAmerican is accepting school supplies, gift cards and cash donations. Gift cards and cash donations can be dropped-off or mailed to the SwedishAmerican Foundation office, 1415 E. State Street, Suite 100. Other supplies needed include: Backpacks; #2 Pencils; Markers & Crayons; Erasers; Glue Sticks; Scissors; Spiral Bound Notebooks; Pocket Folders; and Loose Leaf Paper.

All supplies will be donated and delivered to Rockford Public School District on the first day of school, August 21. SwedishAmerican outlying clinics also are participating and donating supplies to their local school districts. For more information contact the SwedishAmerican Foundation at 779-696-2496.

–SwedishAmerican