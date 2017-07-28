U of I to start classes almost a week late

URBANA — University of Illinois students and professors will have extra vacation time next month as classes will start almost a week late.

The News-Gazette reports the later start on Aug. 28 will push final exams closer to Christmas. The university’s governing calendar requires that the semester last 14 weeks and that it not start before Aug. 22.

The policy pushes the start of classes closer to the end of August every five or six years. In 2012, classes began Aug. 27.

The university’s final exams will extend through Dec. 21. The university will also schedule finals on a Saturday, which the campus usually avoids.

The campus Academic Senate updated the policy regulating the academic calendar in 2005, the changes took effect in 2008.

–Associated Press