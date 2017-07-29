Flood victims qualify for tax penalty waivers

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois says it will waive penalties and interest for residents of eight more counties who can’t file their taxes because they are victims of recent flooding.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday announced the waivers for Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Rock Island, Stephenson and Whiteside counties. Rauner previously issued the waiver to flooding victims in Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. The tax waivers apply for payments or returns due between July 11 and Dec. 31.

Affected taxpayers who mail returns and payments should write “Flood – July 2017” in red ink on the envelope and on top each page of the filing so it can be handled appropriately. Those who file electronically should refer to the Illinois Department of Revenue website.

–Associated Press