CASA hosts wine tasting fundraiser, Friday

The Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program will hold a fundraiser, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, at Artalé Wine Company, 6876 Spring Creek Road. For $15 per person, you can support CASA, sample multiple wines, and enjoy appetizers. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

CASA volunteers, who are appointed by the Juvenile Abuse & Neglect Court Judge to act as Guardian ad litem, advocate for abused and neglected children during court proceedings. Recommendations are made to the Judge about what is believed to be in the best interests of the children.

If you’re interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, contact the CASA office at 815-319-6880 or WinnebagoCountyCASA.org.

–Staff report