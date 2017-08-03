Market, First Friday offer plenty of Friday entertainment

Take advantage of RMTD’s free trolley service that runs on Fridays from 3:30-11:30 p.m. to connect downtown events and venues. Park at the Museum Campus or several other lots and hop on and off. This Friday, the Rockford City Market continues. Catch a ride to Shop the Blocks, Friday Night Flix and even the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the Bruce Munro: LIGHT exhibit. All these activities make it a jam-packed afternoon.

This week’s musical guests are Firelight Dimmers on the main stage, and The Shufflers on the Water Street acoustic stage. Winnebago-Boone County Farm Bureau will be offering a free activity for the kids while teaching about the farm bureau. And the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will be on-site promoting the Stroll on State and looking for volunteers.

Monthly First Friday events also return to downtown this week (see Page 21 in this week’s issue) giving Market-goers even more to do throughout the evening. The City Market is open 3:30-8:30 p.m. this week. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

–Staff report