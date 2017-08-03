Sand Ridge receives matching funds grant

The Prairie Preservation Society of Ogle County (PPSOC) has received a grant to assist with stewardship work at Sand Ridge Prairie (formerly the Sinnissippi Cut-it-Yourself Christmas tree farm).

Sand Ridge is known as the finest virgin sand prairie in this part of Illinois. PPSOC is fortunate to have purchased this jewel of land and is working to restore and maintain it for present and future generations to enjoy.

Part of the grant includes matching funds for donations. For every $1 donated, the granting agency will contribute $3, up to a maximum of $21,000.

You have the opportunity to make your money work. Donors will be publicly acknowledged unless requested not to. Visitor appreciation days will be held at Sand Ridge.

Make the check out to: PPSOC; on the memo line, write: fundraiser; then mail it to: PPSOC, c/o S. Vogl, Treasurer, 1230 E. Honey Creek Rd. Oregon, IL 61061.

–Staff report