City to hold community and economic development hearings

The City of Rockford will hold a public hearing at two different locations for interested citizens, groups and organizations, providing an update of the 2017 Annual Action Plan activities. Meeting will inform the public of any significant budget changes to the 2017 Plan, and provide an opportunity to express ideas and views on housing and community development needs as they relate to the City of Rockford’s 2018 Annual Action Plan.

The Consolidated Plan Annual update begins the citizen participation process for three federal formula programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and the Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG). The overall goal of these programs is to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The first public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at the Mercyhealth Hospital, 2400 N. Rockton Ave. For those who cannot attend the first hearing, the information will be made available once again with an opportunity for the public to share comments at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at Katie’s Cup, 502 S. 7th St. Both sessions will cover the same information. Interested participants only need to attend one session.

For more information visit rockfordil.gov.

