Indiana port to get major expansion

PORTAGE, Ind. — A port in northwest Indiana may receive a nearly $10 million federal grant to help fund an expansion project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is recommending to partially fund a nearly $20 million expansion at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The project would improve the port’s cargo handling capacity and infrastructure to handle cargo that can be loaded onto ships, barges, trucks or trains. The Ports of Indiana would fund rest of the project.

“Our Lake Michigan port provides critical access to ocean vessels, Great Lakes ships and river barges that connect Indiana companies to the world. Further investment into this port will only strengthen the tremendous economic impact it generates for our state each year,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

The expansion includes adding a more than 2-acre cargo terminal for multimodal cargo transfers, almost 4.5 miles of rail and two new rail yards. Other additions include 1,200 feet of dock space, a 6-acre truck yard, extending the west dock’s retaining wall and repaving a dock apron.

The expansion would help attract new companies and meet the anticipated future demand at the port, said Rich Cooper, Ports of Indiana CEO.

“Our port companies and stevedores will benefit tremendously with this significant new infrastructure investment that will enhance productivity and efficiency for those who rely on the port’s water, rail and highway connections,” Cooper said.

The funding is available through one of 10 FASTLANE small project grants. Congress may vote to block the port expansion within the next 60 days.

–Associated Press