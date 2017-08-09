Purple Hell debut party at Mary’s Place, Friday

ROCKFORD — Described as a “musical power trio of visual and performing artists,” Rockford’s Purple Hell are celebrating the release of their self-titled debut, Friday at Mary’s Place.

Cultivated from the blue collar arts community that is the heart of Rockford, the band features Jesus Correa, Micky Torpedo and Chris Johnson in a mashup of musical styles and eras.

To celebrate their album release, Purple Hell will perform live at Mary’s Place, 602 N. Madison St. this Friday. Local act Go Go Torpedo will open the show. Also performing is Poppy Mallows (formerly known as Bloom) from Chicago.

The show is ages 21-and-older and starts at 10 p.m. with $5 admission. Purple Hell’s new album will be available for purchase at this time. A digital version will also be available Aug. 11 via bandcamp.com, and other digital download sites.

For more information visit purplehell.bandcamp.com.

–Staff report