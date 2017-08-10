Honor the Mounds returns Saturday

The 22nd annual Honor the Mounds Gathering will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Beattie Park, located on the 400 block of N. Main St. The event is presented by the Native American Awareness Committee and includes Native American drumming and dancing, Native American food, living history demonstrations, speakers throughout the day, a sacred fire for prayer, and Native American arts and crafts for sale.

This event is free and open to the public, donations are welcome. Honor the Mounds is presented with support from Burpee Museum of Natural History and Rockford Park District.

–Staff report