National Farmers Market Week celebrations come to Rockford

Rockford City Market and the North End City Market are celebrating National Farmers Market Week, August 6-12, with educational posts and prizes. Visitors can grab a free temporary tattoo at either of the markets this weekend and sign up to win a tabletop grill at each market to grill all your local meats and vegetable purchases.

Musical guests at this week’s City Market include RadioShine on the main stage and Timberpoint on the Water Street acoustic stage. LLS Light the Night will be offering a free lantern craft and Natural Land Institute will help kids build and decorate a crafty bird feeder for common backyard birds with bird seed donated by Wild Birds Unlimited.

The City Market is open 3:30-8:30 p.m. this week. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

