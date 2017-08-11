Wesley Willows celebrates record fundraiser

ROCKFORD — Wesley Willows retirement community says it set a new fundraising record at its July 9 Box Office Benefit.

Held in support of the community’s Good Samaritan Fund, the event, held in conjunction with Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre, raised over $91,000. Wesley Willows says that number eclipsed the old record by more than 17 percent.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support for our event, and grateful to our sponsors, attendees, residents and friends that helped to make it possible,” said Bill Pratt, Wesley Willows president and CEO. “They are the reason we are able to provide care to those in need, and to continue to inspire seniors to celebrate life.”

Seniors who outlive their financial resources never have to leave their home at Wesley Willows, and that is made possible through The Good Samaritan Fund, the company says.

“Fundraisers like our Box Office Benefit are an essential part of keeping our promise of a lifetime of care for residents,” Wesley Willows said in a statement.

For more information visit wesleywillows.org. R.