Finalist to replace Illinois Lottery manager to present plan

CHICAGO — The lone finalist to take over as private manager of the Illinois Lottery is set to present its proposal at a public hearing.

Camelot Illinois officials will discuss the company’s plan Monday, more than two years after then-Gov. Pat Quinn first tried to fire the current private manager, Northstar Lottery Group, for missing sales goals.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan blocked Quinn’s move in 2015, calling it a bad deal for taxpayers.

Months later Gov. Bruce Rauner fired Northstar again.

Northstar has remained on the job as the state sought a new manager for the $2 billion-per-year lottery. A replacement was supposed to take over Jan. 1 but that’s been delayed.

Illinois was the first state to privatize its lottery when Northstar took over in 2010.

–Associated Press