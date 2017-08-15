Two-day celebration planned for Coronado’s 90th

To mark its 90th anniversary, the Coronado Theatre will host its largest free-to-the-public event since its restoration and rededication in 2001.

The two-day event comes to the historic downtown theatre Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29-30. A roaring-twenties theme will hearken back to the opening days of the Coronado.

The announcement, part of the 815 Rockford Day celebrations Tuesday, featured Beth Howard, Executive Director for Friends of the Coronado; Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara; Friends of the Coronado President Mary Ann Smith; and Local Business Owner Lauren Vanags Davis.

“We believe that the Coronado Theatre is a special place where our community’s memories are cherished,” said Howard. “We are celebrating with a special weekend and will look to (secure) the next century of preservation.”

“The Coronado Theatre is the community’s theatre,” McNamara added Tuesday, reached for comment. “The work the Friends of the Coronado did in the 1990s represents what is best about our city: Citizens coming together to make a difference. I’m excited to celebrate the 90th anniversary of our community theatre.”

For more information visit friendsofthecoronado.com.

–Staff report