Crossroads Blues Festival returns Aug. 26

The 8th Annual Crossroads Blues Festival comes back to Lyran Park, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

For just $5 for advance tickets or $10 at the gate, music fans can take in nine acts during the day. All proceeds raised go to the Crossroads Blues in the Schools program fundraiser. In the last 15 years, the program has produced over 240 programs for more than 50,000 students across northern Illinois.

Tickets are available in Rockford at: Woodman’s Market, Perryville Road; Culture Shock, Charles Street; Guzzardo Music, Charles Street; Smokehouse BBQ, South Main Street; CD Source, State Street; Just Goods, 7th Street; Toad Hall Records, Broadway; and the Lyran Society, Fourth Avenue; Loves Park at: Hope and Anchor English Pub, North 2nd Street; Winnebago at: Snyder’s Pharmacy; Byron at: Snyder’s Pharmacy and Felker’s Values Fresh Market; Oregon at: Snyder’s Pharmacy; Freeport at: Tony’s Oyster Bar and Logan’s Bar and Grill; Beloit at: Grand Avenue Pub; and New Milford at: Lazy Bonz Liquor.

For more information or for online sales, visit crossroadsbluessociety.com.

–Staff report