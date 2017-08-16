Paint the Town Calendar to benefit beautification efforts

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) and local community partners announced during the kick-off of Rockford Day a partnership with international artist Malika Moine of Marseille, France, to launch the 2018 Paint the Town Calendar. This calendar consists of the artist’s original watercolor paintings of various Rockford landmarks and civic events.

Each calendar is $14.95 and is now available for purchase at the RACVB offices, 102 N. Main St., with all proceeds supporting the Forest City Beautiful initiative. This ongoing beautification effort began in 2014 and exists to improve downtown civic spaces by restoring public landscapes for residents and visitors to enjoy. The program is now expanding to further enhance downtown streetscapes, way-findings, walkways and public areas within the River District.

“It was such a joy to meet with Malika Moine during our Paint the Town Green fundraising event to benefit Forest City Beautiful in June. She did such an incredible job capturing the beauty and essence of our event and all other locations she visited on her journey through the Rockford community,” said Tana Vettore, RACVB director of destination development. “Her ability to paint such vivid moments is a gift that will be cherished in this keepsake calendar.”

“As the City of Rockford is becoming a Top-25 City, focus on positive perceptions of our colorful city abounds. The outpouring of support and excitement for this calendar has been so inspiring and shows just how important a project of this nature is for continued success in this community,” said Mary Ann Smith, Paint the Town Calendar Enthusiast. “Malika has done an incredible job depicting the joys of living in Rockford on the page of this calendar.”

Calendars will also be available at the Rockford City Market beginning Friday and at select local retailers. For more information visit gorockford.com/paintcalendar.

–RACVB