Back-to-school time at Rockford City Market

Getting ready for school? The City Market has all of your back to school needs covered. Market vendors have great, healthy options for school lunches and snacks, and others will be selling clothing and accessories for that perfect back to school outfit.

Stop by to see Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet at this week’s market as he signs autographs and sells t-shirts before heading back to training camp. There will also be another cooking demo where chefs will demonstrate how to use local produce in a fun, delicious way at home.

WREX will be handing out Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses in preparation for the Solar Eclipse occurring next Monday, Aug. 21 (See Pages 13 and 18 of this week’s issue for more info). Musical guests this week include Minimal on the main stage and Steve McClanahan on the Water Street acoustic setup.

The City Market is open 3:30-8:30 p.m. Visit rockfordcitymarket.com for information.

–Staff report