10th Mosaic Film Fest returns this weekend

ROCKFORD — A lineup of 72 films will be rolled out during the 10th Annual Mosaic World Film Festival, starting this Friday, Aug. 25.

This year’s selections were curated from hundreds of submissions and 63 countries around the world, says Mosaic director Jerry LaBuy. “We had a terrific and very diverse year of submissions. There is some narrative work, documentary, animation – it really is a great mix of the world filmmaking community.”

The festival returns to downtown’s Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., for the fourth time. Festivities kick off with an opening night premiere reception at 6 p.m., including music, bar service, hor d’oevures, and red carpet photo opportunities for attendees. Award winners will be announced before the 7 p.m. Spotlight Feature, The Monster Within, a feature documentary produced by the Harlem High School Vet Doc course about a story of two veterans dealing with post-war struggles.

Earlier Friday, the festival’s short films program will begin, part of a series of five sessions over Friday and Saturday. The Saturday evening program will see the popular Regional Filmmakers event, beginning at 6 p.m. Films from artists based in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will be shown at 7 p.m. with a Q & A by the filmmakers to follow.

Feature films will be screened Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. with the final screen ending around 6 p.m.

“A lot of independent filmmakers from the U.S. and around the world never have a chance to screen their work for a live audience,” says LaBuy. “We are excited to screen some of the best of them right here at our fest in Rockford.”

Tickets are available for all three days for $10. Individual day tickets are $5 and available for Saturday and Sunday only at the Nordlof box office.

For more information including a complete lineup of screenings and events, visit mosaicfilmfest.com. R.