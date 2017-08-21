Midtown Ethnic Parade and Festival returns, Aug. 27

ROCKFORD — The 4th Annual Midtown Ethnic Festival and Parade returns to Rockford, Sunday, Aug. 27.

The Midtown District will open its streets beginning at noon, with the parade highlighting the diverse cultural background of Rockford stepping off at 1 p.m. Activities will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the grounds of the RPS 205 administration building, 501 S. 7th St.

On offer will be music and dance from a number of cultural groups and organizations; a new genealogy area; Turkish water painting; arts and crafts for all ages; and a beer garden for the 21-and-over crowd.

Shuttle service will be available from the SwedishAmerican Renaissance Pavilion on Charles Street and the U.S. Bank parking lots from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shuttles will also be available from the Wyman Street library branch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parade will follow a reverse path from typical city parades, beginning on Wyman, moving east on State Street, and completing on 7th Street at Sixth Avenue.

For more information about the festival or other Midtown District activities visit midtowndistrict.org. R.