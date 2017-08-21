RAAC 30th anniversary celebrations launched with fun run

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) will kick off its 30th anniversary with the On Your Mark 5K Fun Run, Saturday, Sept. 9.

RAAC says the fun run will be the opening event in its year-long celebration, marking three decades of preserving and promoting the arts in Rockford. Throughout the year, RAAC will highlight artists and arts organizations; re-establish the regional arts awards; and increase opportunities for residents to participate with and appreciate the arts.

The On Your Mark 5K starts at 8 a.m. outside the home of RAAC board president Doug Mark, 1526 Harlem Blvd. The course will run a loop of the Whitman and Auburn Street bridges before returning to the 1500 block of Harlem for its conclusion.

Prizes will be awarded to adults and youths for fastest time; most creative runner; best costume; and most artistic crossing of the finish line.

Registration is $10 per runner or $30 per family. All proceeds benefit RAAC programs.

For more information call 815-963-6765 or visit artsforeveryone.com.