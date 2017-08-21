State Fair Grandstand sets record sales

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Fair Grandstand officials say this year’s fair surpassed a record-setting number of guests in 2016 with help from its music lineup.

The State Journal-Register reports that more than 58,800 people bought tickets for the Grandstand, up from 58,540 in 2016. The previous high was nearly 57,800 in 1999.

State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says part the success might’ve been because of the diversity of the Grandstand lineup.

Pentatonix, a three-time Grammy-winning group known for classic covers and a cappella originals, played to a crowd of more than 11,500 on Saturday. The largest draw for the fair was Five Finger Death Punch, a heavy-metal band that played to more than 13,300 people.

Gordon says good weather also contributed to the high attendance.

–Associated Press