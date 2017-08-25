Grant allows City Market shoppers to buy more produce

Thanks to a grant from LinkUp Illinois, the Rockford City Market is able to not only accept SNAP benefits at the market but also match SNAP purchases up to $15 with coupons for free fresh produce. Area farmers are hitting their peak season for produce and you can find great items like tomatoes, corn, garlic, peaches, squash, and so much more at both the Rockford City Market and North End City Market.

This week at Friday’s City Market, Lone Canary and The Shufflers will be the musical guests. Severson Dells will be doing a free, fun activity teaching about animal tracking. While Easterseals will be offering free activities including button making, coloring sheets, and more as they teach about their organization and their work.

The Usual Suspects will be promoting their upcoming performance schedule, including their show, Six Degrees of Separation, at the Nordlof Center select dates from Septt. 22-Oct. 14.

And guests can meet the staff from the Mercyhealth surgical department. Visitors will learn about the surgeries they perform and view several instruments, implants and pieces of equipment used in the operating room every day. Kids will have fun playing the game of Operation and dressing up in hats, gowns and surgical gloves.

The City Market is open 3:30-8:30 p.m. this week. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.