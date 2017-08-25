RAAC offers grants for local artists

Rockford Area Arts Council’s Community Arts Access Grants applications are now available for individual artists, arts organizations, and non-profit organizations wishing to apply for grant funding for projects in 2018.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Additional funds come from the City of Rockford and our memberships. Grants are awarded to individual artists, arts organizations as well as other non-profit organizations, and schools within our four-county service area of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle and Winnebago Counties.

Fundamental to the mission of the Arts Council is its goal to nurture artists and arts organizations; grants are one of several ways to address this goal. Grants are reviewed by arts professionals and community members committed to the arts. Reviewers carefully evaluate each application according to guidelines and criteria.

The grant application deadline for projects taking place in 2018 is Nov. 10.

Community Arts Access Grants, for individual artists, arts organizations, and non-profit organizations. Grant maximum is $2,500.

Open Admission: Action Grants, for Rockford area individual artists or arts organizations for new projects in Winnebago County. Grant maximum is $350.

The Rockford Area Arts Council will offer a Grant Seekers Workshop for individuals, arts organizations, and non-profit organizations wishing to apply for grant funding for projects in 2016. First time applicants are encouraged to attend. The workshop will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Rockford Area Arts Council office, the ex- Shumway Market Building at 713 E. State St.

Grant applications are available for printing at artsforeveryone.com. For questions please call the Arts Council at 815-963-6765.

–RAAC