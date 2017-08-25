RAMP to host Special Education Youth Conference

RAMP will host Special Education Youth Conference, Thursday, Sept. 21 at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb.

The Special Education Youth Conference will promote “Planning for Success.” There will be three tracks offered which includes, Early Childhood, Secondary Childhood, and Resources. The options to participate in the conference include Exhibitor Booth, Conference Registrant and Keynote Breakfast.

Keynote speaker Dr. Dan Griffith is a licensed clinical psychologist with expertise in psychological/developmental/ educational assessment and intervention with children, parent child relations and parental effectiveness training, research design and implementation, and program evaluation. He has worked with a number of high-risk populations including children with sensory/regulatory problems including ADHD, autism, and children with learning disabilities.

His keynote will address “Why do children do what they do?” Every behavior from every child is done for a reason and has functional value for that child, Griffith says. Understanding why children do what they do is the first step towards helping parents develop appropriate plans for promoting positive replacement behaviors.

This conference is for parents, educators, organizations and service providers. For more information on the workshop topics or to register, visit: Give.classy.org/SEYC.

–RAMP