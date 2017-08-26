Police: Someone ‘knows what happened’ to Emily Anderson

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

LOVES PARK — It has been more than two months since anyone has seen 25-year-old Emily Anderson, and now police are turning to the public for help.

"We feel someone out there knows what happened," Loves Park Sgt. Detective Michael Landman told reporters Wednesday.

Anderson, who sometimes goes by her maiden name, Emily Dull, was last seen during the early morning hours of June 19. Police say after finishing her bartending shift at Shooters North, she met friends at Neighbors Bar & Grill before ordering food at Steak 'n' Shake in Machesney Park. That's the last anyone has seen of Emily or her silver Pontiac Grand Am.

"The family needs answers,” Landman said, "and we are asking that the community come forward with that information."

There have been several community searches for Anderson and even more theories, but there has been no activity in her bank account, on her mobile phone, and she has not renewed her needed epilepsy prescription. That means if Emily is alive, she is likely in need of medical attention.

And because human trafficking and prostitution are so prevalent in Illinois, her friends and family were afraid she was grabbed before making it home. Now, two months later, they aren't sure what to think. They just know Emily would not leave her family without telling someone.

"My sister is deeply missed, and we wish she would be returned to us," Cait Dull said in an earlier report.

Although law enforcement has released few details, police say the investigation is an aggressive one the public is taking part in so far. But as time passes, tips could eventually stop coming. That is something they do not want to happen.

"We have gotten many tips from the public," Landman said, "most of which we were unable to confirm. We follow up on every tip that comes in."

Landman said items have been recovered from volunteer searches, and that Winnebago County crime scene investigators are processing them. Whether they are tied to Emily is not known. That is why Landman says information from someone who may be afraid to come forward or otherwise unwilling to speak to police is vital.

"I do believe there is someone out there that knows more than has been told," the detective said.

Anderson is 5-foot-5 and approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, green eyes, piercings on her ears and nose, and tattoos on her chest and arms. She was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt. Her car is a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with the Illinois license No. V414149. There is slight damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015 during normal business hours. After hours tips can be shared by calling the Loves Park Police non-emergency number at 815-282-2600.

The Loves Park Police Department can also be found on Facebook and Twitter, and anonymous tips can be made by contacting Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. R.