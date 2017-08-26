State sets October enrollment date for heating bill help

SPRINGFIELD — Seniors and people with disabilities may begin applying on Oct. 1 for help paying their heating bills this winter.

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity this week announced the 2017 start date for enrollment in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The state and federally funded program makes heating bill payments on behalf of low-income households.

Thirty-five agencies across Illinois will accept applications for the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers must provide documentation of their income, housing costs and recent heat and electric bills.

A single person may qualify for assistance with an income of up to $1,508 per month, while a family of four may earn up to $3,075 monthly.

–Associated Press