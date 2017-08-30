Suburban hospital breach exposes 9,000 patients’ data

NEW LENOX — An Illinois hospital says a data breach exposed patient information of as many as 9,000 people.

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox also says there’s no evidence that shows any unauthorized people gained access to the data.

The breach was discovered in June after a vendor that manages part of the hospital’s website upgraded its software in November.

Hospital spokeswoman Tracy Simons says she can’t immediately name the vendor involved. She also says she doesn’t know of any other hospitals affected.

The breach involves web forms submitted to the hospital between January 2013 and June 2017.

The hospital plans to send letters to its patients that could be affected and will offer identity protection to those patients who enroll by Nov. 11.

The hospital has also hired a forensics firm to investigate the breach.

–Associated Press