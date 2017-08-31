Advance tickets for Greenwich Village Art Fair on sale

ROCKFORD — More than 132 artists will be featured at this year’s Greenwich Village Art Fair, Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17.

Held rain or shine on the grounds of the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., the annual two-day outdoor event features 132 artists, live music by local musicians, an artisan marketplace, children’s art activities, and more.

Gates are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission at the gate is $7 for adults, free for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are $5 and are available at any Alpine Bank location and at the Rockford Art Museum Store. Ticket proceeds support RAM programs throughout the year.

Exhibiting at this year’s fair are 132 artists from around the region and across the nation. Types of artwork represented include paintings, jewelry, sculpture, glass, ceramics, textiles, photography, wood, mixed media, and more. Artists compete for awards on the first day of the fair, where their work will be viewed by 2017 Judge Jason Judd, a curator at University Galleries of Illinois State University, art editor for BITE Magazine, and Rockford native. Awards, including Best of Show and Judge’s Choice awards, will be presented Sunday, Sept. 17.

For the fourth year in row, the Rockford Mass Transit District Trolley bus will transport fairgoers from parking lots off site at no charge. Special events at the fair include Greenwich After Hours (Saturday, 6-8 p.m.) at the Kortman Gallery Point Bar inside the fair, Bistro Breakfast both days, and the annual Art Raffle, announced Sunday, with raffle prizes of original artwork donated by five exhibiting artists.

For more information visit rockfordartmuseum.org/greenwich-home.

The Rock River Times is a sponsor of the Greenwich Village Art Fair. R.