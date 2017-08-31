Downstate company acquires Allied

LOVES PARK — A downstate firm has acquired both the gaming and entertainment arms of Loves Park’s Allied Games.

Effingham-based J&J Ventures has bought out Allied’s gaming operations, which operates gambling machines throughout northern Illinois, and Allied’s other bar-room staple services, including pool tables and dart machines.

“We are excited to further extend our service area into Rockford, and we look forward to working with our new clients to provide them with the customer service, gaming expertise, and philanthropic outreach that both Allied and J&J are known for,” said J&J Ventures Gaming Managing Member, Bob Willenborg.

J&J says it plans to maintain the current Loves Park operations center for Allied’s gaming services.

“We look forward to welcoming the new employees to our team and working with them to ensure all of our clients are getting the exceptional service that both Allied and J&J deliver 24/7,” said Willenborg.

“All of us at Allied thank each of our customers and truly appreciate the trust and loyalty that has allowed our success,” said Mike Patch of Allied Gaming. “The relationships we’ve developed with our customers over the past 20 years are incredible. They are our partners and our friends. We are deeply filled with gratitude for the opportunities.”

J&J has been in operation since 1929. The company says it “provides unparalleled expertise in gaming management and route operations to the video gaming terminal business” and “is a leading operator for dart machines, pool tables, jukeboxes, (and) ATM.”

For more information visit jjventures.com.