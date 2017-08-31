Kick off Labor Day with the City Market, First Friday

DOWNTOWN — The Rockford City Market kicks off the long Labor Day weekend with its final summer hours event of the season.

In addition to Rockford City Market, downtown will be bustling with activity as local shops, venues and restaurants participate in First Fridays and Shop the Blocks. Locations will be staying open later, offering sidewalk sales and alfresco dining, and setting up open-air “parklets” to relax and play in.

Musical guests include Long Shot on the main stage and Andrew Robinson on the Water Street acoustic stage. The Discovery Center Museum will be offering free bubble painting in celebration of their upcoming Bubble Festival, with Alpine Academy teaching about what they offer while providing a free kids activity.

And the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be promoting National Hunger Awareness Month at the gates while educating about the many ways you can help fight hunger in the area.

The City Market is open 3:30-8:30 p.m. this week. Beginning next Friday, the Market will close at 7:30 p.m. for the duration of the year. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com. R.