Northeast Y to add 2 new playgrounds

LOVES PARK — The YMCA of Rock River Valley has announced two new playgrounds to be added to the Northeast Family YMCA campus in Loves Park. There will be a playground specific to preschool ages and a second designed for youth ages 6- to 12-years-old.

“We believe this playground will not only benefit Y members, but the community and visitors as well,” said Melissa Burns, Executive Director, Northeast Family YMCA. “It will be located behind our facility, which makes it a convenient spot for families using the adjacent sports fields, neighbors using the walking path and our members.”

Kids Around the World will lead the Y in building the playgrounds on Sept. 8-9. The Y is seeking 40 volunteers each day to help. Visit rockriverymca.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog/89#.WZM-QWlRjHE.email. R.