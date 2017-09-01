Great Lakes Basin railway shot down by feds

KINGSBURY, Ind. — A federal agency has rejected a plan to construct a freight railroad from northern Indiana to southeastern Wisconsin.

The Surface Transportation Board said Wednesday that the Great Lakes Basin Transportation’s application doesn’t provide enough financial information and that the group lacks financial backing. The board says it can’t proceed with the project because of the impact it would have on stakeholders and on board resources.

The group proposed building more than 260 miles of track with 26 connections to other existing railroads in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The proposal the STB rejected included a section that would pass through western Winnebago County.

Great Lakes founder Frank Patton says it would take trucks off local highways and relieve railroad congestion in Chicago. Construction was expected to cost $2.8 billion.

An attorney for Great Lakes says officials are considering their options in light of the board’s decision.

–Associated Press