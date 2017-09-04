ISU raises $21.4M in private money

NORMAL — Illinois State University says it raised $21.4 million in private dollars during fiscal year 2017 — the third-best year on record.

The figure is less than the $21.6 million raised in fiscal year 2016, but it includes money from more than 1,400 first-time alumni donors. That’s compared with about 1,030 first-time donors last fiscal year.

The Normal-based school says more than 12,000 alumni donated money. The school received $5.3 million for the College of Fine Arts. It also received $6.4 million in scholarship funds and three dozen new endowed scholarships were created.

ISU President Larry Dietz called the fundraising levels “a testament to the life-long impact of receiving an education at Illinois State University.”

The ISU Foundation manages the university endowment, which the school says is at $112.6 million.

–Associated Press