Fewer West Nile cases, state still advises caution

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health experts say they’re seeing fewer human cases of the West Nile virus this summer but still ask residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites, which cause the infection.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health tells the Springfield Journal-Register that fewer pools of mosquitoes and fewer dead birds across Illinois are testing positive for the virus this year compared to last year. She says the state has received 16 reported human cases so far this year compared to the nearly 90 statewide this time last year.

Officials urge the public to keep taking steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

Dr. David Warren says 20 to 30 percent of people with West Nile may get a fever that makes them feel weak and get muscle aches.

